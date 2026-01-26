Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Trading Down 14.8%

Blackrock Tcp Capital stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a current ratio of 14.55. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts predict that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.0%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackrock Tcp Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 36.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 524,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 874,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 162,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,045,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 417,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCPC. Externally managed by BlackRock, the firm provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions. Its core strategy centers on delivering current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, BlackRock TCP Capital has partnered with private equity sponsors to underwrite and structure senior secured first-lien loans, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments.

