Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.5375.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

