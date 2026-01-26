Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.7430, with a volume of 367560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

