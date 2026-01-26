Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2026 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/12/2026 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Salesforce had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Salesforce had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2025 – Salesforce was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/9/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $398.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2025 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $253.00.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $316.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $264.00 to $267.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Salesforce had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 143,177 shares of company stock worth $33,714,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

