James Mortensen Sells 44,615 Shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider James Mortensen sold 44,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534, for a total value of £238,244.10.

James Mortensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, James Mortensen sold 18,816 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 481, for a total value of £90,504.96.

Chemring Group Trading Down 2.0%

LON:CHG traded down GBX 10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 513.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,157. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 297.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 532.62.

Chemring Group ( LON:CHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 19.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 480 to GBX 537 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611.75.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

