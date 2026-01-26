Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) CEO Sells $742,794.00 in Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) CEO Deanna Strable-Soethout sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $742,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,251.12. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PFG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 305,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,003. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,144.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 397,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after acquiring an additional 365,166 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,400,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

