Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 39,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $259.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.22.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

