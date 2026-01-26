Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $472,140.30 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 54,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $472,140.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 665,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,590.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tredegar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.73. 16,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.67.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.
The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.
