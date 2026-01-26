T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.36.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $187.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 53,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.77, for a total transaction of $11,812,740.39. Following the sale, the director owned 582,067,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,502,986,561.73. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 106,338 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,289 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.