S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Here’s Why

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.40 and last traded at GBX 27.69. Approximately 72,780,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,012% from the average daily volume of 6,545,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 29.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFOR

S4 Capital Trading Up 42.9%

S4 Capital Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.83.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.