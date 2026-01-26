Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 10,249 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $219.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average is $217.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.11.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

