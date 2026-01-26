179,392 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $2,330,594,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $160.15.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

