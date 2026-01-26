Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $517.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $517.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus set a $540.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.30.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $468.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $483.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.81 and a 200 day moving average of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.