Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 13.5% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 558,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,902,000 after buying an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $334.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $351.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

