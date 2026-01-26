Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $4,566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $512.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.67. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $475.01 and a one year high of $785.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology
Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded SPOT to Buy with a $700 price target, calling the recent selloff an attractive entry point ahead of results; that upgrade is a primary driver of the rally. Spotify Stock Rises After Buy Upgrade. Why Goldman Is Singing Its Praises.
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify rolled out an AI-driven “prompted playlist” for U.S. and Canadian Premium users that customizes playlists from natural-language prompts — a product improvement that may boost engagement and retention. Spotify launches AI-driven ‘prompted playlist’ for premium users in US, Canada
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify is also deploying other AI playlist tools and personalization features across markets — incremental product wins that support higher user engagement and upsell potential. Spotify Rolls Out AI-Driven Playlist Generator for U.S. and Canadian Premium Users
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Spotify may let users sync audiobooks with physical books indicate new product expansion into audiobooks/reading-adjacent features — potential longer-term revenue diversification. Spotify might soon let you sync audiobooks with real books
- Neutral Sentiment: Tech press highlights how Spotify’s new playlist features differ from Apple Music — useful competitive context but not an immediate earnings driver. Spotify’s newest playlist feature is unlike anything on Apple Music
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn U.S. price hikes for Premium could test growth and raise churn risk, which is a near-term headwind for subscriber-led revenue. Spotify (SPOT) Valuation Check As New Premium Price Hikes Test Growth And Churn Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast for SPOT, adding downside pressure and reminding investors valuation and execution risk remain. Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Commentators including Jim Cramer have flagged Spotify’s high P/E as a drag on the stock — valuation sensitivity means sentiment shifts can move the shares sharply. Jim Cramer says high price-to-earnings multiples are hurting Spotify stock
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.