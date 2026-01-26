Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $4,566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $512.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.67. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $475.01 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.07.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

