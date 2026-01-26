Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform” Rating

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.81.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

