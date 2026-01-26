Sovran Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,333,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,315,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,167,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $119.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

