iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $692.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $761.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $699.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $685.65 and its 200 day moving average is $667.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

