iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Macroeconomic/political relief drove a rally: President Trump scaled back EU tariff threats and investor sentiment improved, helping the S&P 500 jump over 1% and lift index ETFs like IVV. S&P 500 Jumps Over 1% As Trump Withdraws EU Tariff Threat
- Positive Sentiment: Tech-led strength pushed indices above technical resistance (S&P 500 broke its 50?day MA), supporting IVV since tech is a large weight in the index. S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Today as Tech Stocks Lead Broad Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity in S&P names: TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet, reflecting bullish views on cybersecurity and AI billings — a positive for index constituents but limited to single-stock impact on IVV. Fortinet Is Top S&P 500 Stock After Upgrade. Don’t Worry About ‘AI Eating Software.
- Neutral Sentiment: Direct ETF comparison: an article reviewing IVV vs Australian ETFs (VGS, VAS) highlights IVV’s 2025 returns and global exposure considerations — useful context for allocation decisions but not a market mover. IVV, VGS, VAS: Which ASX ETF produced the better returns in 2025?
- Negative Sentiment: Shorter?term risk: some analysts warn the S&P could retreat toward 6,700, which would pressure IVV — a reminder that recent gains could face a meaningful pullback. The S&P 500 is on fire â€” but a retreat to this level would unleash the bears
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed corporate signals: big banks delivered solid Q4 profits but mixed guidance, which could cap broader index gains and weigh on IVV if financials underperform. Bank Stocks: Another Quarter of Double-Digit S&P 500 Earnings Growth?
- Negative Sentiment: Early-morning futures showed a slight pullback after two days of gains, signaling continued volatility and the potential for near-term declines in IVV if momentum stalls. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Futures Decline After 2 Consecutive Days Of Gains—Intel, CSX In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
