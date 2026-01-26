Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 22,051 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.86 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

