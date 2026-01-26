Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 13.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild Redb lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.09.

DHR opened at $234.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

