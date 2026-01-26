Lbp Am Sa Has $52.26 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 0.6% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Equinix were worth $52,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 485,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equinix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix by 5,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 14,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Trading Down 0.2%
Equinix stock opened at $791.27 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $953.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $764.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $959.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $959.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,328.22. This trade represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total transaction of $1,072,065.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,391.75. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $15,366,046 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
