SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM is Mason Street Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $53,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

