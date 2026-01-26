Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

PFE opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.