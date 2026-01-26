Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 893.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.24.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $344.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $349.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

