Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.70.

Shares of COF stock opened at $217.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic upside — The Brex acquisition accelerates Capital One's push into AI-enabled business payments, spend management and stablecoin-capable payments, expanding addressable markets (management cites a target of up to $2T in business payments).

Positive Sentiment: Investor/manager interest — Some institutional investors and managers are publicly buying COF on the pullback, signaling conviction in the company's longer-term fintech strategy.

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — Revenue topped estimates and grew strongly year-over-year (helpful for top-line momentum), but the company reported an adjusted EPS shortfall versus consensus. That leaves fundamentals mixed in the near term.

Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics — The Brex purchase is a mix of cash and Capital One stock (roughly half/half), which preserves cash but introduces share issuance and potential near-term dilution.

Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and cost pressure — Adjusted Q4 EPS fell short of consensus, driven by higher expenses and increased credit-loss provisions, which is the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and price-target trims — Several firms adjusted price targets and reiterated concerns around integration, credit and regulatory risk; that analyst reaction amplifies near-term downside risk.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Traders are selling on the combination of the EPS miss and the large acquisition, increasing volume and volatility as investors weigh near-term headwinds against long-term strategy.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $504,338.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,996,492.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,756,821. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

