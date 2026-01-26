Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 51,556 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

