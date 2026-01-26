Richardson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Richardson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
Shares of SCHM opened at $32.07 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
