Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $169.37.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HSBC set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $202,776. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 28,334 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $4,676,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,608.30. This represents a 86.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 635,190 shares of company stock worth $100,254,408 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

