Richardson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Richardson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $29.14 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.