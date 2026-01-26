Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $28.44 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $292.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

