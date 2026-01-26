Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 248.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $346.10 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $350.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,557 shares of company stock worth $36,847,793. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.09.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

