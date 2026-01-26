Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,961,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,330,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,973,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,218,000 after buying an additional 715,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $78.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

