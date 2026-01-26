Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $37,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $181.23 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $173.77 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

