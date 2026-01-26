Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 113,673 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $43,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Service Corporation International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Service Corporation International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In related news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $2,519,142.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,262.88. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $3,235,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 110,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $81.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.