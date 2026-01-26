Critical Analysis: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) versus Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and AMB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $342.78 million 1.99 $70.97 million $6.20 9.84 AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.53 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 20.70% 11.40% 1.21% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

