Doximity (DOCS) versus The Competition Financial Review

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Doximity to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Doximity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 2 2 3.00 Doximity Competitors 93 195 216 11 2.28

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Doximity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $570.40 million $223.18 million 32.24 Doximity Competitors $258.89 million -$60.53 million -9.13

This table compares Doximity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30% Doximity Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.