Latitude Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

