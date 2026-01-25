Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,233 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,785 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 820,587 shares of company stock valued at $240,717,580 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $340.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $403.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.58.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

