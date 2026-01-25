Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $753.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $755.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $5,733,521. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Articles

