HP Inc. $HPQ Position Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,104 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 72.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

