Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $229.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.18.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

