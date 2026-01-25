Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,780 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in NIKE by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 91,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,640 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

