Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $108.33 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $108.33 million and approximately $446.18 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00511855 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

