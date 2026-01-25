Trek Financial LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,289 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $326.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $593.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.52.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

