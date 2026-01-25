Staked USD0 Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Staked USD0 has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Staked USD0 has a total market capitalization of $291.59 and approximately $1.17 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Staked USD0 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,817.99 or 0.99752238 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,508.41 or 1.00015827 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0 launched on May 24th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 524,459,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money.

Buying and Selling Staked USD0

According to CryptoCompare, “Bond USD0 (bUSD0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bond USD0 has a current supply of 524,459,771.03517936. The last known price of Bond USD0 is 0.95471421 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked USD0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked USD0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked USD0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.