International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FedEx by 10.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Down 1.8%

FDX opened at $304.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.42. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $318.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.