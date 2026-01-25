Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $399.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $412.43.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.66.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 287,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,892,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

