Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MU opened at $399.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $412.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.66.
In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 287,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,892,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target to $500 and kept a Buy rating — the firm sees meaningful upside to MU shares versus current levels and joins other shops increasing targets, amplifying buying interest.
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel bumped its price target to $360 while maintaining a Buy, citing AI cloud demand and strategic fab moves as margin and supply levers. Stifel Raises Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $360, Keeps Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $450 — another large upward revision that reinforces the consensus of improving fundamentals driven by AI-related memory demand. TD Cowen Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $450.00
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt, William Blair and other shops initiated/maintained bullish ratings (Outperform/Buy), increasing institutional attention and demand for shares ahead of results.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a structural AI memory supercycle and calls Micron a key AI enabler — research pieces and commentary argue DRAM/HBM shortages should sustain elevated pricing and margins. Micron: This Party Is Just Getting Started
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: a reported $7.8M purchase by Micron insider Teyin Liu supports management confidence in the business outlook. Micron insider Teyin Liu just bought $7.8 million in MU stock. Should you buy shares too?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and CEO remarks emphasize a memory shortage and long lead times — bullish for pricing but also a reminder Micron is investing to expand capacity, which entails heavy capex. Micron CEO Calls Memory ‘Key Enabler’ Of AI As It Tackles ‘Long Lead Time’ To Address Chip Shortage
- Neutral Sentiment: Micron is spending on new fabs (reported $1.8B for a site) — strategic for long-term share but increases near-term capex and execution risk. As Micron spends $1.8 billion on a new chip fab site, should you buy MU stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and preview pieces expect another very strong quarter; upcoming results will be a near-term catalyst and could amplify the move either way. Here’s What to Expect From Micron Technology’s Next Earnings Report
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
