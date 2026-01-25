Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $526,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 33,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $533.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average of $517.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

