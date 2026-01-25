Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Key Global X Silver Miners ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global X Silver Miners ETF this week:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.7%

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

(Free Report)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.