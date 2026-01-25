Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.
Key Global X Silver Miners ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Global X Silver Miners ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports tie the rally to strong fundamentals and safe-haven demand that support higher silver and miner valuations. Gold and silver’s frothy rally to $100 and $5K supported by strong fundamentals
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces and buy?lists are pushing investor interest into silver and silver miners, increasing potential inflows to ETFs like SIL. 3 Silver Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting silver’s first-ever $100/oz milestone and continued upside expectations reinforces momentum for miners/ETFs. Silver finally hits $100 an ounce — and some experts say that’s just the beginning
- Positive Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical headlines (Iran, Ukraine, other global events) are cited as catalysts for precious?metal safe?haven flows. Silver Surges Past $100/oz on Mounting Geopolitical Headlines
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF?focused coverage highlights that ETFs (like SIL) are key ways for investors to access the rally, which could sustain flows but also concentrate short?term trading. ETFs to Watch as Silver’s Upward Momentum Continues
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentators warn silver is extremely overbought and caution against chasing the move — a risk for a near?term pullback that would pressure SIL. Silver is extremely overbought and investors shouldn’t chase prices – BCA’s Ibrahim
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian traders argue the rally may have topped in the short term; such views can trigger profit?taking in miners and ETFs. This contrarian trader says silver has topped out — and this week’s action proves it
Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.7%
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Silver Miners ETF
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.