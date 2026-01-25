Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 41,204 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,204 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,501,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,604,000 after buying an additional 1,599,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $57,739,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 1,454,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 189.8% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 1,417,156 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.87.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $549,961.88. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 4,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,808.94. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.8%

Valvoline stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 72.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

See Also

